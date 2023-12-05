Leonard Fournette: I’m up to speed, waiting for my opportunity with Bills

Running back Leonard Fournette signed to the Bills’ practice squad over a month ago when they were looking for backfield help in the wake of Damien Harris’ injury, but the offensive landscape has changed in Buffalo since Fournette joined the team.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey a few weeks ago and Ty Johnson has seen more playing time behind James Cook and Latavius Murray in the two games since Joe Brady became the interim coordinator. Fournette said that he thinks he’s helping the team with his practice work, which helps as he’s otherwise “just trying to make the best of” not being in the lineup despite feeling good to go.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”

Cook, Murray, and Johnson are all healthy coming out of Buffalo’s bye week, so Fournette’s situation seems unlikely to change in Week 14.