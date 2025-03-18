Les Snead: Davante Adams’ skillset can bring the next iteration of our offense

During his introductory press conference with Los Angeles media last week, new Ram Davante Adams noted that head coach Sean McVay was aggressive in his recruitment, but did it in the right way.

In a Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rams General Manager Les Snead joked that in another time, McVay likely would’ve done well on the college recruiting circuit.

"[M]aybe not in the NIL era but back in the old days when you were really recruiting,” Snead said. “I do know this, when you’re a player and you really, really prioritize being really good at football, you appreciate the, let’s call it, the collective and what comes with winning — Sean’s really, really good at connecting with those players because Sean’s going to mention and he’s going to outline how we’re all going to go chase that greatness we were talking about.”

Specifically with Adams, Snead noted that the veteran receiver has a skillset that should help L.A. take its offense to the next level.

"[I]t’s the next iteration of what we want to do as Sean and his staff have worked through where we’ve been, where we’re trying to go, what we’re trying to accomplish, how you’re adjusting to the league, how the league’s adjusting to defending you,” Snead said. “The enemy has a say sometimes and Sean and his staff are always trying to stay ahead of that.”

Adams, 32, caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards with eight touchdowns last season in 14 games with the Raiders and Jets.