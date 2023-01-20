 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Les Snead: If we truly believed in ‘effing them picks,’ we’d just give them to our division opponents

  
Published January 20, 2023 07:06 AM
nbc_pft_ramscoaches_230119
January 19, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze what type of assistants Sean McVay needs to bring in for next season, as well as question why the head coach decided to stay.

In the afterglow of winning Super Bowl LVI last year, Rams General Manager Les Snead wore an “F— them picks” short to the club’s championship parade.

He also said from the podium that day, “F them picks — we’ll use them to go win more Super Bowls.”

Now, of course, the Rams are coming off a 5-12 season. While head coach Sean McVay will be back, Los Angeles clearly has a lot of work to do to get back to contending for the NFC West title in 2023.

“I will admit that any time you probably say something like that … you’re going to eat those words at some point in time ,” Snead said on Thursday, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. Snead noted he was having fun with the meme. “If we truly believed in effing them picks in that sense of the word, we’d just give them to our division opponents ...

“But we’ve definitely taken the draft serious. We think it’s really the heartbeat, right, of the franchise.”

Sneed added, “I truly intended to say, ‘We effed these picks to win Los Angeles a Super Bowl championship.’ … So, I always knew I was going to eat those words at some point.”

The Rams famously have not made a first-round selection since trading up to take Jared Goff at No. 1 overall in 2016. Snead said he’s projecting that L.A. will have 10 selections in 2023 when the compensatory picks are awarded. Snead has termed this offseason a “remodel” rather than a “rebuild.”

The club could finally have a first-round pick in 2024 — if Snead doesn’t trade it away first.

“Getting back to having some first-rounders, getting back to having second- and third-rounders will be advantageous,” Snead said. “Where we’re at, probably from a roster standpoint, that will be healthy for us to add younger players, players on their rookie contracts that are going to become cogs.

“We’re going to call this chapter 3 of the Sean McVay era.”

Snead has been with the Rams since 2012 and the team has gone 91-86-1 in his 11 seasons, with a 60-38 record since McVay arrived in 2017.