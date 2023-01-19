 Skip navigation
Les Snead on Sean McVay: Have to make his weekly rhythm more sustainable

  
Published January 19, 2023 12:29 PM
January 19, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze what type of assistants Sean McVay needs to bring in for next season, as well as question why the head coach decided to stay.

Rams General Manager Les Snead told reporters on Thursday that he is “definitely jacked” about head coach Sean McVay’s decision to return to the Rams for a seventh season.

Snead thinks that there’s some changes that should be made in order to make McVay a more efficient and effective coach in 2023. Snead said that he thinks McVay has been sprinting since getting the head coaching job in Los Angeles and that continuing in the role will require him to ease back in some areas of the job.

Snead said he and chief operating officer Kevin Demoff have to “help navigate those waters” with McVay.

“I’ve often said to Sean, when he got the job at age 30, the guy’s been basically running a 800-meter sprint every week since he got our job, adding the head coaching title, and probably had been running an 800-meter sprint as an offensive coordinator for the two previous seasons in Washington,” Snead said, via the team’s website. “At some point, a hamstring’s gonna get tight, a hamstring’s going to get pulled, and you’re not going to be able to do it, and [there’s] just ways to probably delegate more, but somehow take his weekly rhythm and make it more sustainable.”

The Rams parted ways with several coaches this week and two other offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator Liam Coen, left for other jobs, so there will be a lot of new faces around as the team tries to make those adjustments.