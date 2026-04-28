Les Snead on Ty Simpson meeting: We didn’t want teams to know our interest

After the Rams drafted quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick last week, Simpson indicated that he’d never met with Rams head coach Sean McVay or General Manager Les Snead as part of the pre-draft process.

Simpson backtracked on that a few days later and Snead provided some more background on their interactions during a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Many prospects take visits to team facilities in the weeks leading up to the draft, but the Rams have historically avoided those and Snead said that is because the 30 visits allotted to each team become known to the entire league.

Snead said that can lead to missing out on desired targets thanks to other teams trading up and that the Rams prefer to go visit players because those meetings don’t need to be reported. Snead said that they made 66 such meetings in this year’s draft process and shared what they tell players about publicizing the interactions.

“We do like to emphasize ‘Hey, look, try to keep these private meetings between us,’” Snead said. “For that gamesmanship. We like for other teams not to know that we’re interested. We do emphasize that a little stronger.”

Snead said that Simpson took that to heart after meeting with both McVay and Snead and “stayed on script” longer than necessary in his first comments after being drafted. Snead also added that McVay would never be on board with drafting a quarterback that he’d never met, which helps clear up the path that led Simpson to the Rams to start his NFL career.