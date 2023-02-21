 Skip navigation
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

LeSean McCoy: I'm rooting for Eric Bieniemy, but he had nothing to do with Chiefs' pass game

  
Published February 21, 2023
February 20, 2023
Mike Florio outlines how Eric Bieniemy's new role as offensive coordinator for the Commanders is a better situation than his former role with the Chiefs.

LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, playing for head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and McCoy says Reid was the reason for the Chiefs’ offensive success.

Asked about Bieniemy moving on to become offensive coordinator of the Commanders, McCoy said on FS1 that Bieniemy was riding Reid’s coattails in Kansas City.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator? The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there,” McCoy said. “I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid. When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watch the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there. Andy Reid talks in there.”

Nonetheless, McCoy said he’s hoping Bieniemy succeeds in Washington.

“I’m rooting for him because he’s a Black coach and I love to see Black coaches win. Also, he’s a running backs coach, and running backs coaches never get a chance to be offensive coordinator,” McCoy said. “So I want him to do well, but if I have to do my job and be honest? My thing is, where is the true value at?”

The good news for Bieniemy is, he now has an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong. In Washington, he’ll be coaching under a defensive-minded head coach in Ron Rivera, and coaching a team that has been struggling for years to find its franchise quarterback. If Bieniemy gets the passing game going in Washington, that should put the doubts to bed.