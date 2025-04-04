 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Liam Coen: We’ve got to help Trevor Lawrence by running the football better

  
Published April 4, 2025 09:48 AM

The last two seasons have been disappointing ones in Jacksonville and the hope is that a change in head coaches will move the franchise in a better direction in 2025.

For Liam Coen’s arrival to have that kind of impact, the Jags will need quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s play to rebound to at least where it was in the 2022 season. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio this week, Coen said that the team will be doing some work with Lawrence on his footwork when the offseason program begins next week but said that true improvement won’t come by focusing only on the quarterback.

“For us to help him truly, also from a schematic standpoint, we’ve got to be able to run the football a little bit better,” Coen said. “Give him some help from that standpoint, take a little pressure off, while also playing some good, sound, fundamental, hard defense on the other side of the ball. To be able to ultimately get the best out of our quarterback, we gotta be able to help.”

The Jaguars have signed four offensive linemen in free agency and they could continue addressing the area in the draft, but they have defensive needs to address as well and the long list of areas in need of improvement may make an immediate turnaround a tall order in Jacksonville.