Liam Coen: We’ve got to help Trevor Lawrence by running the football better

The last two seasons have been disappointing ones in Jacksonville and the hope is that a change in head coaches will move the franchise in a better direction in 2025.

For Liam Coen’s arrival to have that kind of impact, the Jags will need quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s play to rebound to at least where it was in the 2022 season. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio this week, Coen said that the team will be doing some work with Lawrence on his footwork when the offseason program begins next week but said that true improvement won’t come by focusing only on the quarterback.

“For us to help him truly, also from a schematic standpoint, we’ve got to be able to run the football a little bit better,” Coen said. “Give him some help from that standpoint, take a little pressure off, while also playing some good, sound, fundamental, hard defense on the other side of the ball. To be able to ultimately get the best out of our quarterback, we gotta be able to help.”

The Jaguars have signed four offensive linemen in free agency and they could continue addressing the area in the draft, but they have defensive needs to address as well and the long list of areas in need of improvement may make an immediate turnaround a tall order in Jacksonville.