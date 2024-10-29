 Skip navigation
Lions activate Christian Mahogany off of NFI list

  
Published October 29, 2024 04:38 PM

The Lions are getting some depth on their roster at offensive line.

Detroit has activated guard Christian Mahogany off of the reserve/non-football injury list.

Mahogany, a sixth-round pick out of Boston College in this year’s draft, was on NFI due to mononucleosis. He missed all of training camp and the preseason.

Mahogany’s 21-day practice window was set to expire.

The Lions did not have to make a corresponding move, as they had an open roster slot.