Lions activate Christian Mahogany off of NFI list
Published October 29, 2024 04:38 PM
The Lions are getting some depth on their roster at offensive line.
Detroit has activated guard Christian Mahogany off of the reserve/non-football injury list.
Mahogany, a sixth-round pick out of Boston College in this year’s draft, was on NFI due to mononucleosis. He missed all of training camp and the preseason.
Mahogany’s 21-day practice window was set to expire.
The Lions did not have to make a corresponding move, as they had an open roster slot.