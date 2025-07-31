 Skip navigation
Lions add $250K in salary to Alex Anzalone’s contract for 2025

  
July 31, 2025

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has been looking for a new contract, but he’ll have to settle for a revised one for now.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Lions have added $250,000 to Anzalone’s base salary for the 2025 season. That base salary, which was $6 million prior to the tweak, is also guaranteed for the coming season.

Per the report, the Lions have also added undisclosed incentives that could add to Anzalone’s final compensation.

Anzalone reported to training camp, but missed early practices with what the team called a hamstring injury. He began practicing last weekend and the contract change suggests he’ll continue working as he prepares for the final year of his current deal in Detroit.