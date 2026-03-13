Lions agree to terms with TE Tyler Conklin

Veteran tight end Tyler Conklin’s next stop will be Detroit.

Conklin’s agent Mike McCartney announced that his client has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Lions.

Conklin is making the move to the NFC North after spending last season with the Chargers. He had seven catches for 101 yards while appearing in 13 games and making five starts.

That came after a three-year run that saw Conklin catch 170 passes for 1,622 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jets.

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Zach Horton, and Thomas Gordon are the other tight ends on the roster for the Lions.