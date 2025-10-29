Lions, Aidan Hutchinson agree to four-year extension

Aidan Hutchinson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Lions have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Hutchinson, agent Mike McCartney announced on social media on Wednesday.

Multiple initial reports indicate Hutchinson’s deal is worth $180 million with $141 million in guarantees.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has developed into one of the league’s best edge rushers. If not for his season-ending leg fracture suffered just over a year ago in October, Hutchinson’s extension might have been done during the offseason.

Hutchinson has come back in 2025 to continue his upward trajectory. In seven games this season, he’s registered 6.0 sacks with six tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a league-leading four forced fumbles.

Hutchinson recorded at least one sack in five consecutive games this season.

In 46 career games, Hutchinson has recorded 34.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and 78 quarterback hits.

Since the arrival of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell in 2021, the Lions have now drafted and signed several franchise pillars to extensions — including Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell.

Coming off their Week 8 bye, the Lions will host the division-rival Vikings on Sunday.