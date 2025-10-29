 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Lions, Aidan Hutchinson agree to four-year extension

  
Published October 29, 2025 11:15 AM

Aidan Hutchinson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Lions have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Hutchinson, agent Mike McCartney announced on social media on Wednesday.

Multiple initial reports indicate Hutchinson’s deal is worth $180 million with $141 million in guarantees.

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has developed into one of the league’s best edge rushers. If not for his season-ending leg fracture suffered just over a year ago in October, Hutchinson’s extension might have been done during the offseason.

Hutchinson has come back in 2025 to continue his upward trajectory. In seven games this season, he’s registered 6.0 sacks with six tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a league-leading four forced fumbles.

Hutchinson recorded at least one sack in five consecutive games this season.

In 46 career games, Hutchinson has recorded 34.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and 78 quarterback hits.

Since the arrival of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell in 2021, the Lions have now drafted and signed several franchise pillars to extensions — including Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell.

Coming off their Week 8 bye, the Lions will host the division-rival Vikings on Sunday.