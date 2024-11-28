Lions answer Bears TD with one of their own, lead 23-7

The Lions are back up 16 points.

After allowing the Bears to drive for their first points of the game to open the third quarter, the Lions put together a tidy touchdown drive of their own. They moved 78 yards in 11 plays and capped it with Jared Goff’s second touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta.

The score made it 23-7 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had the biggest play on the way to the end zone. He took a handoff from Goff and hurdled Bears safety Kevin Byard’s tackling attempt on his way to a 15-yard gain. Running back David Montgomery also had 21 rushing yards and a 19-yard catch on the drive.

The Lions have lost defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike for the rest of the game, but their offense has looked strong enough to keep them in front.