 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions answer Bears TD with one of their own, lead 23-7

  
Published November 28, 2024 02:53 PM

The Lions are back up 16 points.

After allowing the Bears to drive for their first points of the game to open the third quarter, the Lions put together a tidy touchdown drive of their own. They moved 78 yards in 11 plays and capped it with Jared Goff’s second touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta.

The score made it 23-7 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had the biggest play on the way to the end zone. He took a handoff from Goff and hurdled Bears safety Kevin Byard’s tackling attempt on his way to a 15-yard gain. Running back David Montgomery also had 21 rushing yards and a 19-yard catch on the drive.

The Lions have lost defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike for the rest of the game, but their offense has looked strong enough to keep them in front.