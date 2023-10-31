Lions are the NFL’s heaviest favorites to win their division

The Lions haven’t won their division since 1993, so long ago that the division was called the NFC Central, not the NFC North. But that’s probably about two months from changing.

Detroit is now the NFL’s heaviest favorite to win its division of any team in the NFL.

The Lions are now -1450 favorites to win their division at FanDuel. That’d due both to the fact that they’ve got a two-game lead over the second-place Vikings, and to the loss of Kirk Cousins for the season making it very unlikely that the Vikings can catch up. The Vikings’ odds are at +1600, the Packers at +4100 and the Bears at +11,000.

After the Lions, the team the odds have as the next-most likely to win their division are the Chiefs to win the AFC West at -650.

The NFL’s other favorites to win their divisions are the Jaguars at -400 to win the AFC South, the 49ers at -280 to win the NFC West, the Eagles at -250 to win the NFC East, the Dolphins at -180 to win the AFC East, the Ravens at -130 to win the AFC North and the Saints at +120 to win the NFC South.