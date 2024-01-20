Lions, as 6.5 favorites, have their biggest postseason spread ever

It’s a season of firsts for the Detroit Lions. Here’s another one.

Via ESPN.com, Detroit’s 6.5-point margin for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers is the biggest in franchise postseason history.

ESPN Stats & Information has determined that, from the legalization of sports betting in Nevada in 1949, the consensus spread for the divisional-round game is the most the Lions have ever had, besting the 4-point spread from a 1970 playoff game against the Cowboys. Dallas won that game, 5-0.

Last week, the Lions were favored by three over the Rams. Detroit won the game by one point, 24-23.

This is also the first time the Lions have hosted multiple postseason games. With a victory on Sunday, it will be the first time the Lions have won more than one playoff game since 1957.

Last Sunday, the Lions won their first playoff game since beating the Cowboys in the divisional round in 1991.