Lions assistant John Fox expects a lot of improvement from Aidan Hutchinson in Year 2

  
Published April 13, 2023 12:36 AM
nbc_pft_falconsokudahtrade_230412
April 12, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why the Lions reportedly sending Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round NFL draft pick is a wise move for both parties.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second in defensive rookie of the year voting last season, but the Lions think he’s going to get better still.

John Fox, the longtime NFL coach who joined the Lions’ staff this offseason, said he’s expecting significant improvement from the already high level Hutchinson is playing at.

“He’s an impact player,” Fox told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the fact that he’s kind of a homegrown kid as well I think adds to the allure. And he’s a guy that works hard. You see a lot of strain in his game when you look at him on tape. I just met him a couple days ago for the first time as a Lion, but you see great potential. He had a very, very good rookie season and I think he’ll just be that much better for it, those experiences, and he’ll just get better and better . But he’s an outstanding prospect, an outstanding player and look for a lot of improvement.”

New Lions defensive line coach John Scott Jr. also believes Hutchinson can keep getting better.

“I think the ceiling’s as high as he wants it to be. He’s a talented guy and he works at it, so super excited to get with him and help him go where he wants to go,” Scott said.

Hutchinson is only 22 years old, so it’s certainly not unreasonable to think he can continue to get better in the years ahead. He’s one of the biggest reasons that there’s more optimism around the Lions than there has been in many years.