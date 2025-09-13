Lions’ Brian Branch fined $23,186 for facemasking and taunting Packers’ Tucker Kraft

Lions cornerback Brian Branch got two fines for his actions at the end of one play in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

As Branch and Packers tight end Tucker Kraft tussled at the end of a play, Branch grabbed Kraft by the facemask, pulled his helmet off, and then tossed the helmet toward the Lions’ sideline.

The NFL announced today that Branch has been fined $11,593 for taunting and another $11,593 for facemasking. The two fines total $23,186 docked from Branch’s paycheck.

Branch was called for a 15-yard penalty for the play and was lucky not to be ejected.

Kraft got the last laugh, catching a touchdown pass three plays after Branch got the Packers 15 yards closer to the end zone.