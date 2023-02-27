Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs wants Jalen Ramsey traded to Detroit
Published February 27, 2023 12:12 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into why the Rams struggled so much the year after winning Super Bowl LVI, from the lack of chemistry between Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford, to the offensive line and more.
With the Rams looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Lions are among the teams that have been mentioned as a possible destination. And Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs loves that idea.
Jacobs wrote on Twitter that the Lions ought to make a move to bring Ramsey to Detroit.
“What we waiting on @jalenramsey we can do some great things in the D, my guy trust and believe that,” Jacobs wrote. “At this point we just gotta recruit Jalen.”
The Lions have enough salary cap space that they could take on Ramsey’s $17 million salary without having to make any other moves, and Jacobs is making clear that Ramsey would be welcomed in the locker room.