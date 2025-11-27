 Skip navigation
Lions cut Packers lead to 17-14 just before halftime

  
Published November 27, 2025 02:35 PM

The Lions will get the ball to start the second half with a chance to take the lead.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught a short pass from quarterback Jared Goff, spun past a tackler and sprinted through the Packers defense for a 22-yard touchdown with 25 seconds to play in the first half. The score cut Green Bay’s lead to 17-14 and their defense will need to do a better job after allowing the Lions to score on their final two drives of the half.

Detroit only managed five yards and one first down in the first quarter, but Goff was 7-of-7 for 103 yards on their two second quarter possessions. Williams has three catches for 69 yards and his production is all the more important after Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

The Packers opened the game by driving for a field goal and extended their lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks on a fourth down early in the second quarter. Jordan Love threw another touchdown on a fourth down before the two minute warning, but the late surge by the Lions mitigated the early advantage that Green Bay was able to gain at Ford Field.