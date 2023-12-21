Lions designate C.J. Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve

The Lions designated safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve Wednesday. He practiced with the team for the first time since tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 2.

It opens the 21-day window for Garnder-Johnson before the Lions are required to make a decision on whether to activate him.

The Lions listed him as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the Lions this offseason, totaled 13 tackles and two passes defensed in the two games he played.

The Lions were without cornerback Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and tight end Brock Wright (hip) at Wednesday’s practice.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes (shoulder), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (knee) and offensive tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) were limited participants.