Lions dominate first half, lead 49ers 24-7 at halftime of NFC Championship Game

The Lions dominated the first half of the NFC Championship Game and have a 24-7 lead over the 49ers.

Detroit controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball throughout the first two quarters, posting 280 yards of offense with 148 yards rushing. Per the Fox broadcast, that’s the most rushing yards San Francisco has allowed in the first half of a game since Kyle Shanahan became the team’s head coach in 2017.

The 49ers vaunted defense provided little resistance, surrendering 18 first downs and allowing the Lions to convert 5-of-7 third downs.

Detroit took an early 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two drives, only facing and converting one third down in the process. Jameson Williams opened the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run on an end around. After a Jake Moody missed field goal, the Lions used a methodical, 11-play drive to score with David Montgomery’s 1-yard touchdown.

The 49ers responded well to get on the board with Christian McCaffrey’s 2-yard touchdown run. But then the Lions scored again after quarterback Brock Purdy threw an interception to Detroit linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez in San Francisco territory.

Jahmyr Gibbs capped that possession with a 15-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-7.

Detroit’s last point of the half came with seven seconds left, as Michael Badgley hit a 21-yard field goal.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff ended the half 13-of-20 for 145 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown leads with five catches for 73 yards. Montgomery has 60 yards on nine carries and Gibbs has 46 yards on 11 carries.

Detroit has held McCaffrey to just 29 yards on 10 carries, though he also had three catches for 38 yards. Purdy is 7-of-15 for 93 yards with an interception.

San Francisco has just 131 yards, eight first downs, and is 3-of-6 on third down.

Nick Bosa has 2.0 sacks, but that’s about the only positive 49ers defensive stat.

San Francisco will receive the second-half kickoff.