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Lions exercise the fifth-year option for Jahmyr Gibbs, decline Jack Campbell’s

  
Published April 28, 2026 05:30 PM

The Lions will exercise the fifth-year option on running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ contract as expected, Dan Miller of Fox2 Sports reports.

The move was expected and fully guarantees Gibbs $14.293 million for 2027.

The Lions, though, will decline the fifth-year option on linebacker Jack Campbell’s contract, per Miller. It would have fully guaranteed Campbell $21.925 million.

The team wants to sign both players to long-term extensions and consider Campbell a big part of their future.

Campbell made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl after last season when he recorded 176 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Gibbs became a full-time starter in 2025, and the Lions traded David Montgomery in the offseason. Gibbs rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards with 13 touchdowns in 2025. He also caught 77 passes for 616 yards with five touchdowns.

He previously led the league with 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns in 2024.