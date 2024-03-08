Lions’ Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected President of NFL Players Association

Lions linebacker and special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected president of the NFL Players Association.

Reeves-Maybin succeeds former Browns center JC Tretter, who is concluding his second two-year term as president of the players’ union.

The 29-year-old Reeves-Maybin had previously served as Vice President of the players’ union and was voted onto the NFLPA Executive Committee in 2022. He originally entered the NFL as a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Lions, played in Detroit for five years, then spent one year in Houston before returning to Detroit last year.

Last week Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract to stay in Detroit.