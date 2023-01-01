 Skip navigation
Lions’ Jamaal Williams scores his NFL-leading 15th rushing touchdown

  
Published January 1, 2023 09:49 AM
nbc_pftpftdraft_221230
December 30, 2022 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King make their picks for who has the most to prove in Week 17, from Lions DC Aaron Glenn in a key home game vs. Chicago to Mac Jones bouncing back from a string of rough games.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams keeps on finding the end zone.

His third quarter touchdown run today against the Bears was his 15th of the season. He leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

It’s been a dominant game for the Lions’ offense. Jared Goff has completed 16 of 20 passes, tight end Brock Wright has two touchdown catches, and the combination of Williams, D’Andre Swift and rookie receiver Jameson Williams have totaled more than 150 rushing yards.

The Lions have a 31-10 lead, and they’re looking to stay alive in NFC wild card contention heading into Week 18.