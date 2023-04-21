 Skip navigation
Lions: Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill bet on non-NFL games from NFL facility

  
Published April 21, 2023 07:55 AM
nbc_pft_biggeststorydraftv2_230421
April 21, 2023 10:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King name the storylines everyone will be talking about after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, from where C.J. Stroud and Jalen Carter land to an Aaron Rodgers trade and more.

Lions receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, who were suspended for at least a year and then cut by the Lions, bet on NFL games, according to the team.

Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions for, per the Lions, “betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.”

The league also has officially announced the suspensions. For Williams and Berryhill, they’ll be permitted to participate in offseason workouts, training camp, and the preseason. The six-game suspensions begin with the roster reductions to 53.

It’s unclear when the violations occurred. It presumably happened after receiver Calvin Ridley received a one-year suspension in 2021, since Williams wasn’t in the league until 2022.

Which raises an important question. What kind of instructions are the Lions providing to players about the fairly clear and bright lines about betting? Either the Lions failed to send the message, or the message failed to take.

As to four different players.