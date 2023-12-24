Lions jump out to early lead in Minnesota

The Lions’ first drive in Minnesota today wasn’t exactly flawless, but it had the right ending.

David Montgomery plunged in from the 1-yard line to give the Lions a 7-0 lead, after a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

The Lions did have their share of miscues: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond was flagged for offensive offside on a play on which he was lined up in almost exactly the same place as Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney drew this season’s most famous offside penalty. And Lions head coach Dan Campbell tried to challenge a bad spot but failed to get his flag out in time.

But the Lions marched down the field anyway, and they’re ahead early in a game that can clinch them the NFC North.