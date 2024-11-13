Lions’ late comeback win earns Jake Bates special teams player of the week award

The Lions’ comeback win over the Texans on Sunday was decided by three long field goal attempts late in the fourth quarter. The Texans’ missed one, the Lions made two, and that was the difference.

Lions kicker Jake Bates made a game-tying 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and kicked the game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired, and as a result, Bates has been named the NFC special teams player of the week.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, meanwhile, missed his 58-yard attempt with 1:56 remaining, which set up the Lions in great field position for Bates to make the game-winning 58-yarder.

Bates has now won special teams player of the week twice this season, a tremendous start to an NFL career for a player who was kicking for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers six months ago. He was one of the key offseason acquisitions for a Lions team that is the best in the NFL right now.