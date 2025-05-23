Lions’ Penei Sewell says he’s getting bigger and stronger this offseason

Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell has been a first-team All-Pro selection two years in a row, but he still sees room for improvement.

Sewell says that improvement has come in the weight room this offseason, where even at a listed weight of 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, he’s been trying to put on more size and more strength, without losing any of his mobility.

“I just wanted to get bigger and stronger, while maintaining my speed and conditioning,” Sewell said.

Sewell said he has spent plenty of time in the Lions’ weight room this offseason and is putting more weight on the bar and lifting fast rather than grinding out the reps.

“I just stayed here in Michigan working with the strength staff, it’s just moving big weight fast, always trying to up the weight,” Sewell said. “Obviously, you got to be smart with it. There’s also some risk going into lifting those types of weights, but I just leaned on the guys here, the strength staff, they do a great job. It’s just moving the heavy weights fast.”

At age 24, Sewell may still have room to get bigger and stronger, and make life even more difficult for opposing defensive linemen.