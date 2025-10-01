Lions place CB D.J. Reed on IR, open practice window for DT Alim McNeill

The Lions placed cornerback D.J. Reed on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Reed injured a hamstring in the Week 4 win over the Browns, requiring a cart to get to the training room. His injury, though, is not season-ending, and it will not require surgery.

He said he thought he tore his hamstring off the bone, “but that’s not the case, thank God.”

“I thought it was a wrap,” Reed said of his season, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Reed will miss a minimum of four games before returning.

The Lions already had one opening on their 53-player roster after they placed safety Daniel Thomas on injured reserve over the weekend.

The team filled the two vacancies by signing safety Loren Strickland and linebacker Ty Summers to the active roster from the practice squad.

Strickland has spent the season on the Lions’ practice squad, while Summers was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. Strickland and Summers likely contribute on special teams.

The Lions signed cornerback Tre Flowers and cornerback Nick Whiteside to the practice squad.

They also opened the 21-day window of defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who returned to practice this week. McNeill tore his anterior cruciate ligament in December.