Lions place Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve

The Lions have made a roster move with one of their offensive linemen, placing Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve.

Vaitai had been replaced in the starting lineup by Graham Glasgow. But Vaitai has also been dealing with a couple of injuries this season — first a knee issue and then a back issue.

Vaitai, 30, missed the 2022 season after suffering a back injury during the preseason.

Detroit also announced that the team has signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield and cornerback Kindle Vildor to the practice squad.

As corresponding moves, cornerback Anthony Averett and running back Devine Ozigbo were released from the practice squad.