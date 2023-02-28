 Skip navigation
Lions plan to redesign uniforms in 2024

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:55 AM
The Lions are heading into their final season with their current uniform design.

Lions President Rod Wood told the Detroit Free Press that the team is working with Nike on new uniforms that could be unveiled in 2024.

Wood also said the Lions will have a new alternate helmet for the 2023 season, which the Lions will wear when wearing their all-gray alternate uniforms.

The Lions do not intend to change their longtime color scheme of Honolulu blue and silver, but it will be a change from the current uniform design, which has been in place in Detroit since 2017.