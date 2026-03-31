Lions regularly hear from private equity investors but have no plans to sell stake in team

The Ford family, which has owned the Lions for more than 60 years, has no plans to sell a stake in the team. At least not yet.

Lions President Rod Wood told the Detroit Free Press that private equity firms and other investors “regularly” reach out, but Martha Firestone Ford, the Lions’ 100-year-old owner, isn’t going to sell.

“Right now there’s no immediate desire or need,” Wood said. “They’re aware of what’s out here in the market, they’re aware of what the market values are. Mrs. Ford, still around, she still has a big stake in the team. At her passing, some of this I’m sure will get revisited but right now there’s no urgency. I mean, there’s a lot of people that reach out that would love to invest.”

Martha Firestone Ford’s daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, now serves as principal owner. Wood said the Lions have heard from “every private equity firm.” At some point, perhaps the Lions will sell a stake. But that’s not where the Fords’ focus is now.