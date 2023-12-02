Lions rule out Alex Anzalone for Sunday at New Orleans

One of the Lions’ top defensive players is out for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The Lions announced that linebacker Alex Anzalone will miss the game with a hand injury. He is not traveling with the team to New Orleans.

It’s a significant blow to a Lions defense that has been struggling in recent weeks. Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated this week that Malcolm Rodriguez may get more playing time on defense to fill in for Anzalone. Rodriguez, who sometimes lines up at fullback, may get more work on offense as well.

The Lions are 4.5-point favorites at New Orleans.