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Lions say injured safeties Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch are heading in the right direction

  
Published April 27, 2026 11:06 AM

When they’re both healthy, the Lions have a great safety tandem in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Unfortunately, last year Joseph missed most of the season with a knee injury, while Branch suffered a torn Achilles tendon late in the season.

The good news is, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes is optimistic that they’ll both be good to go this season.

“I think they’re both heading in the right direction,” Holmes said.

The Lions did not draft a safety, but Holmes said that had more to do with the team’s draft board than a statement about Joseph and Branch.

“It wasn’t that we intentionally didn’t draft a safety because we feel good about them,” Holmes said. “I feel like they’re both trending in the right direction, but it just didn’t line up. Just like it hasn’t lined up at other positions in the past. We didn’t ignore it. There were some good ones that were out there that just got picked before we were able to, but it just didn’t quite line up. I didn’t really think that class was as deep either, so it had to line up and you had to strike right.”

The Lions’ defense has been ravaged by injuries two years in a row. This year they feel good about their key players starting the season healthy. And, they hope, ending the season healthy.