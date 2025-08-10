Lions sign four players, place three on injured reserve

The Lions announced a number of roster moves on Sunday afternoon.

They have signed offensive lineman Gunner Britton, running back Deon Jackson, tight end Gunnar Oakes, and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Justin Herron, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, and tight end Kenny Yeboah all went on injured reserve while running back Jabari Small was waived with an injury designation.

Britton, Jackson, Oakes, and Sutherland all played in the UFL this year. Jackson and Sutherland have also seen regular season action in the NFL.

Herron and Sorsdal were vying for backup spots, so the two newcomers on the line will step into that competition. Jackson will be behind Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and 2024 fourth-rounder Sione Vaki while Oakes is behind Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and others at tight end.