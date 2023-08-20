Lions sign S Scott Nelson, waive RB Mohamed Ibrahim

The Lions announced a pair of roster moves on Sunday.

They have signed safety Scott Nelson to the 90-man roster. They created space for Nelson by waving running back Mohamed Ibrahim with an injury designation.

Nelson has spent time with the Seahawks and Steelers since going undrafted out of Wisconsin. He was cut by the Steelers at the conclusion of their offseason program this spring.

The Lions have Kerby Joseph, Tracy Walker, and Ifeatu Melifonwu at the top of the depth chart at safety.

Ibrahim signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent this spring. He ran four times for nine yards in their first preseason game this summer.