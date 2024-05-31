 Skip navigation
Lions sign second-round CB Ennis Rakestraw to his rookie deal

  
Published May 31, 2024 03:52 PM

The Lions have signed second-round cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

The Missouri product is the fifth member of Detroit’s six-player draft class to sign. Only first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold remains unsigned.

Offensive lineman Gio Manu, running back Sione Vaki, offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and defensive lineman Mehki Wingo previously signed.

The Lions used the 61st overall pick on Rakestraw as part of the overhaul of the cornerbacks room after the Lions ranked 27th in pass defense last season.

Arnold and Rakestraw join veteran additions Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson at the position. Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vildor are the holdovers from last season.

Rakestraw started eight of nine games in 2023, missing four games because of a groin injury. He totaled 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and four passes defensed.

Rakestraw made only one interception in his four seasons at Missouri.