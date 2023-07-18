 Skip navigation
Lions sign second-round pick Brian Branch

  
Published July 18, 2023 04:24 PM

The Lions have their entire draft class under contract.

Safety Brian Branch was the lone holdout, but the team announced that the second-round pick has agreed to terms on Tuesday. It’s a four-year deal for Branch.

Branch spent the last three seasons at Alabama and was named a second-team All-American after the 2022 season. He had 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and seven passes defensed while starting 13 games for the Crimson Tide.

The Lions added a number of defensive backs this offseason as free agent acquisitions C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton join Branch as new members