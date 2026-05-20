Lions sign WR Cedrick Wilson

The Lions signed free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, the team announced Wednesday.

The team also signed Greg Dortch earlier this offseason for depth purposes.

Wilson, 30, spent last season with the Dolphins, appearing in 10 games with five starts. He caught five passes for 44 yards, while seeing action on 206 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

Wilson entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Dallas. In 2021, he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns. That prompted the Dolphins to sign Wilson to a three-year, $22.1 million deal.

He has never had even a 300-yard season in his eight seasons.

In his career, Wilson has 126 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns.