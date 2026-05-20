 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rasheericeV2_260520.jpg
Rice ordered to jail after positive marijuana test
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260520.jpg
Owners approve up to international 10 games
nbc_pft_brianflores_260520.jpg
Analyzing latest in Flores lawsuit

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rasheericeV2_260520.jpg
Rice ordered to jail after positive marijuana test
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260520.jpg
Owners approve up to international 10 games
nbc_pft_brianflores_260520.jpg
Analyzing latest in Flores lawsuit

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions sign WR Cedrick Wilson

  
Published May 20, 2026 04:35 PM

The Lions signed free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, the team announced Wednesday.

The team also signed Greg Dortch earlier this offseason for depth purposes.

Wilson, 30, spent last season with the Dolphins, appearing in 10 games with five starts. He caught five passes for 44 yards, while seeing action on 206 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

Wilson entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Dallas. In 2021, he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns. That prompted the Dolphins to sign Wilson to a three-year, $22.1 million deal.

He has never had even a 300-yard season in his eight seasons.

In his career, Wilson has 126 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns.