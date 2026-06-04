Lions sign WR Kyre Duplessis

The Lions lost a receiver to an injury at practice this week and they moved to replace him on the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Kyre Duplessis to the 90-man roster. The news comes shortly after Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that fifth-round pick Kendrick Law will miss the season with a torn ACL.

Duplessis is an undrafted free agent who played at Delaware in 2025. He spent four seasons at Coastal Carolina before transferring and recording 60 catches for 824 yards and five touchdowns.

The new Lion will vie for a spot on the depth chart that also features Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Cedrick Wilson, and Greg Dortch.