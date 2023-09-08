Lions take 21-20 lead on Chiefs with 7:06 remaining

The Lions had only two first downs and three punts on their first three drives of the second half. But their defense kept them in, holding the Chiefs to field goals on back-to-back drives.

Detroit has taken a 21-20 lead with 7:06 remaining.

David Montgomery scored on a 8-yard touchdown run with 7:06 remaining and Riley Patterson’s PAT put the Lions on top for the second time tonight.

The Lions went 75 yards in nine plays, fueled by Montgomery, who now has 15 carries for 56 yards.

Josh Reynolds had a 33-yard reception, giving him four catches for 80 yards.