Lions take lead but David Montgomery suffers rib injury

After the defenses dominated for most of the first half, the Lions finally got into the end zone late in the second quarter today in Tampa Bay.

Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown on a short pass that St. Brown turned upfield for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 10-3 lead. St. Brown was helped by a tremendous block downfield from running back Craig Reynolds.

The bad news for the Lions is Reynolds was on the field because the they’re running out of running backs. David Montgomery, the starter, went to the locker room with a rib injury. Both Jahmyr Gibbs and Zonovan Knight are out today with injuries.

Montgomery was ruled out in the third quarter.