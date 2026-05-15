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Lions’ three division road games are in the final four weeks of the season

  
Published May 15, 2026 07:45 AM

The NFC North race could come down to whether Detroit can win in Minnesota in December, and in Chicago and Green Bay in January.

The Lions, who are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC North, play their three division road games in the final four weeks of the season.

Detroit is at Minnesota in Week 15 on Sunday, December 20. After playing the Giants at home in Week 16, the Lions finish the season at Chicago in Week 17 on Sunday, January 3, and at Green Bay in Week 18, which could be either Saturday, January 9, or Sunday, January 10.

It’s a tough road stretch to end the season, but the Lions also get a nice home stretch in the middle of their season: After their Week Six bye, the Lions play five of their next six games at home, including all three of their division home games.

That home stretch will give the Lions a good chance of building a lead in the division. But winning the division will likely require winning on the road at the end of the season.