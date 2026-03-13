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Lions to sign CB Roger McCreary to one-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2026 06:44 PM

The Lions have reached a deal with their second free agent defensive back of the week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have agreed to sign cornerback Roger McCreary. It is a one-year deal for McCreary, who joins Christian Izien as newcomers to the defensive backfield in Detroit.

McCreary was a Titans 2022 second-round pick and he played in 55 games for the team before being traded to the Rams during the 2025 season. McCreary had 12 tackles for the Rams in nine games across the regular season and playoffs. He had 253 tackles, three interceptions, four sacks, and a forced fumble while in Tennessee.

Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Ennis Rakestraw, Khalil Dorsey, Rock-Ya Sin, and Nick Whiteside are also on hand at cornerback for the Lions.