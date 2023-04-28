Lions trade up to No. 45, select Brian Branch

The Lions have been wheeling and dealing throughout the first two rounds of this year’s draft and have done so again to add to their secondary.

Detroit made an inter-division trade with Green Bay up to No. 45 in the second round to select Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Branch started games in all three of his seasons at Alabama, though he started all 13 contests last year.

Playing all over the field for the Crimson Tide, Branch finished 2022 with 14.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, and a pair of interceptions. Additionally, he had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Branch was the last remaining player in the green room at the draft in Kansas City.

The Packers received the No. 48 and No. 159 overall picks in exchange for No. 45.