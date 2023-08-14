Lions waive WR Trey Quinn, sign two players

The Lions made a couple of changes to their wide receiver group on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived Trey Quinn with an injury designation. He will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Quinn signed with the Lions on July 28 and had one catch for eight yards against the Giants last Friday night. Washington made Quinn the final pick of the 2018 draft and he caught 35 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the team.

The Lions also announced that they have signed wide receiver Avery Davis and center Alex Mollette. Davis was undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2021 and Mollette was most recently with Houston in the XFL.