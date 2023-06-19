 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions want Jahmyr Gibbs to “show physicality in every sense” at training camp

  
Published June 19, 2023 01:09 PM
M9HzOsEhF7YJ
June 19, 2023 01:20 PM
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on tampering, gambling policy suspensions, daily fantasy, Nick Bosa's expected new deal, proper tackling technique, rookie wage scale for RBs and more.

The Lions lined first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs up in a variety of spots during OTAs, including at wide receiver, but running backs coach Scottie Montgomery pointed to a more traditional running back trait as one that the team wants to see from the rookie in his first training camp.

Montgomery said that Gibbs has bei"got a little bit of an edge that people don’t know” after one season at Alabama that saw him see time as a runner, receiver, and kick returner. While that doesn’t necessarily paint the picture of a back who is going ot be used to do the dirty work between the tackles, Montgomery said that the Lions are going to be looking for that kind of ruggedness from Gibbs at training camp this summer.

“Be physical. Just show physicality in every sense ,” Montgomery said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “I know this guy’s skill set from a speed, quickness, mental. I want him to be physical. If you’re a tough team, you don’t get toughness from the big guys. The big guys are going to be tough. If you’re a tough team, you’re small guys are tough.”

Former Bear David Montgomery signed with the Lions as a free agent and has been seen as a likelier bet to fit the physical role in the running back duo, but a strong camp for Gibbs could shift that outlook before the regular season is underway.