L’Jarius Sneed misses Super Bowl Opening Night for personal reasons

One key member of the Chiefs was not with the rest of the team at Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday night.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was not in attendance for the first big event of Super Bowl week due to personal reasons. There does not appear to be any reason to think he’ll be missing anything of import in the coming days, however.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sneed is absent for a positive reason rather than a negative one.

That should mean Sneed is back for Wednesday’s first practice of the week and the Chiefs will need him in order to put their best defensive foot forward on Sunday.