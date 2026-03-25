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Louisville WR Chris Bell says former teammate Tyler Shough wants the Saints to draft him

  
Published March 25, 2026 08:53 AM

In 2024 at Louisville, Tyler Shough was the starting quarterback and Chris Bell was a starting wide receiver. A reunion could be coming on the Saints in 2026.

That’s the word from Bell, who said at Louisville’s Pro Day that Shough has been talking him up within the Saints organization and trying to get them to draft Bell.

“He said he wants me so bad, and he’s been pushing my name,” Bell said, via Sarandon Raboin of WHAS 11.

Bell caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, with Shough as his quarterback. In 2025, Bell had career-bests of 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns.