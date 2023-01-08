 Skip navigation
Lovie Smith: I won’t tell players to lose on purpose

  
Published January 8, 2023 02:54 PM
The Texans have had a miserable season, but one silver lining was that they entered Week 18 with a chance to earn the first overall draft pick and their choice of the top collegiate prospects entering the league this season.

After losing 13 of their first 16 games, however, the Texans came up with a win. A touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute lifted the Texans to a 32-31 win over the Colts and the Bears are now in possession of the first overall pick.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after the game that there was no consideration given to taking the foot off the gas in order to get the top pick.

“This is an option that I had ,” Smith said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “So, you’re saying, ‘Hey guys, play in this last game, all that you’ve been working for your life, you play to win, forget that. Lose the game on purpose.’ Like, that will be a hard one to get by. They won’t expect me to say that. I didn’t. What we work on each week, our game plan, has been to win the game. It’s kind of simple as that. That’s what we follow through on the day.”

Smith may not be around to work with anyone that the Texans draft anyway. Sunday began with word that he, Genera Manager Nick Caserio, or both will be fired in the near future.