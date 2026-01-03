LT Trent Williams, WR Ricky Pearsall are inactive; TE George Kittle will play

The 49ers officially will have tight end George Kittle (ankle) for Saturday night’s game against the Seahawks. They will not, however, have left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) or wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle).

Williams and Pearsall are among the team’s inactives.

Williams did not practice all week, and Pearsall was limited in the three practices. Both were listed as questionable.

Kittle was also questionable.

The 49ers’ other inactives are cornerback Chase Lucas, running back Isaac Guerendo, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

The Seahawks’ inactives are tight end Nick Kallerup, linebacker Jared Ivey, guard Bryce Cabeldue, offensive lineman Mason Richman, safety Coby Bryant (knee), offensive tackle Charles Cross (hamstring) and quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Offensive lineman Josh Jones (ankle/knee) is dressed after being questionable.