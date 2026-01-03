 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LT Trent Williams, WR Ricky Pearsall are inactive; TE George Kittle will play

  
Published January 3, 2026 06:56 PM

The 49ers officially will have tight end George Kittle (ankle) for Saturday night’s game against the Seahawks. They will not, however, have left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) or wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle).

Williams and Pearsall are among the team’s inactives.

Williams did not practice all week, and Pearsall was limited in the three practices. Both were listed as questionable.

Kittle was also questionable.

The 49ers’ other inactives are cornerback Chase Lucas, running back Isaac Guerendo, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

The Seahawks’ inactives are tight end Nick Kallerup, linebacker Jared Ivey, guard Bryce Cabeldue, offensive lineman Mason Richman, safety Coby Bryant (knee), offensive tackle Charles Cross (hamstring) and quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Offensive lineman Josh Jones (ankle/knee) is dressed after being questionable.